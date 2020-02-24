Trump and Modi: What brings together U.S. and India leaders?

One’s the son of a real estate tycoon, the other of a tea seller. Their personal tastes and lifestyles are radically different but it’s what Donald Trump and Narendra Modi have in common that has the whole world watching the US president’s visit to India. While we can compare their America First and Make in India visions as they haggle over trade and military contracts, but the warm reception in Ahmedabad is much more than what the Howdy Modi rally that Trump hosted in Texas last September was.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en