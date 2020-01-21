Trump attacks environmental ‘prophets of doom’ at Davos 2020

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday assailed environmental “prophets of doom”, delivering an uncompromising message in Davos after Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg slammed government inaction on the climate crisis.

