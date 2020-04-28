-
Trump blames China +++ UK mourns victims +++ First countries ease restrictions | Coronavirus Update
The British public will hold a minute’s silence today to pay tribute to frontline workers who’ve died after contracting Covid 19. The government has announced it will make a 60,000 pound compensation payment to families of health workers and social care staff who die fighting the outbreak. After years of underfunding, and now a severe lack of personal protective equipment, the pandemic has laid bare the crisis within the UK’s national health system.
US President Trump says China could have stopped the Covid 19 outbreak quickly – and prevented it from spreading across the world. He said the US was carrying out serious investigations – and suggested Washington could seek reparations for economic damage done by the virus. His briefing also focused on moves to reopen businessess and schools – an issue that’s put the federal government at odds with state governors, and ended in mixed messages for the public.
