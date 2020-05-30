-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 4 hours ago
-
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 4 hours ago
-
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 4 hours ago
-
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 4 hours ago
-
-
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 5 hours ago
-
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 5 hours ago
-
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 5 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 6 hours ago
The US President signed an executive order directs executive agencies to ask for review of social media companies’ liability protections.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/28/trumps-challenges-liability-protections-for-social-media-companies-in-row-over-fact-checki
