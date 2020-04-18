Trump clashes with New York governor over COVID-19 testing

US President Donald Trump is resisting calls from state governors for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up coronavirus testing.

He says that is the states’ responsibility, and the federal government has been slow to deliver on promises of more test kits.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

