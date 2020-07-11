-
Fury in France as protesters slam Macron’s choice of interior minister accused of rape - 8 hours ago
-
The new normal: FRANCE 24 reports from Turkey to Colombia - 10 hours ago
-
A Suitable Boy Trailer – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Bosnian Muslims mark 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre - 11 hours ago
-
Holy restoration: Rebuilding of Notre-Dame roof and spire to follow original design - 11 hours ago
-
Labour calls for clarity over face coverings in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 13 hours ago
-
Malian president urges calm in overnight address after protesters take state TV off air - 13 hours ago
-
Hong Kong opposition pushes ahead with primaries under shadow of security law - 13 hours ago
-
Trump commutes prison sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: Anti-govt. protests continue in Serbia amid coronavirus curfew backlash - 20 hours ago
Trump commutes prison sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone
President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president’s own conduct.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en