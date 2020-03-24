Trump considers reopening US economy despite coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump says he would like the United States to revive economic activity soon despite issuing guidelines to curb unnecessary travel last week, as deaths from the coronavirus hit 100 on Monday.

He says the US “was not built to be shut down” and analysts say Trump is concerned that Americans will vote him out in November if the economy has not recovered by then.

The US is reeling as lockdowns in the country threaten millions of jobs and legislators failed to pass a more than $1-trillion rescue package.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports Maryland.

