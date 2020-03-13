Share
Trump declares national emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens

49 mins ago

The declaration comes amid criticism over the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
States will have access to a pool of $50 billion and hospitals will be asked to activate emergency preparedness plans. Half a million extra tests should be available by next week.
Trump urged every state to set up emergency centres to treat patients.

