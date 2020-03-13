Trump declares national emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens

The declaration comes amid criticism over the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

States will have access to a pool of $50 billion and hospitals will be asked to activate emergency preparedness plans. Half a million extra tests should be available by next week.

Trump urged every state to set up emergency centres to treat patients.

