Trump delivers statement on Iran attack on US bases: What now? | DW News

US President Trump made a statement reacting to Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq. Iran claims it has killed more than 80 Americans, but Trump said there were no US casualties. The missiles reportedly hit the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and another near the city of Erbil. Iran’s revolutionary guard says the attack was in retaliation for the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

