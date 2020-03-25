-
Trump, despite virus warnings, wants US back at work by April 12
US President Donald Trump says he wants the country “opened up and just raring to go” in a little over two weeks, which would mean the lifting of the 15-day self-imposed guidelines for coronavirus.
But health experts are warning that this move would mean the numbers of the infected would spike up as people return to their jobs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day percentage gain yet since 1933, also buoyed by speculation that Congress would soon approve a $2 trillion rescue bill.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
