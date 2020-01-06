Trump doubles down on Iran threats, warns of sanctions for Iraq | DW News

US President Donald Trump has vowed to impose severe sanctions on Iraq if it expels US troops deployed in the country. Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday in favor of removing US troops, following the targeted killing of Iran’s top general by a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. Trump has also reiterated threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates for the killing of General Qassem Suleimani. Members of Trump’s administration have warned that attacking cultural sites could be considered a war crime. Meanwhile, Iran’s leaders gathered in Tehran for funeral services for General Qassem Soleimani and others killed in the airstrikes.

