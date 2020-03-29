Trump drops idea of coronavirus lockdown

US President Donald Trump has backed away from the idea of imposing a quarantine in the New York state area, instead directing a “strong travel advisory” to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The US Centers for Disease Control has warned residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut against non-essential travel for 14 days.

The area is a coronavirus hotspot, with 52,000 cases in New York alone.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds report from Los Angeles in the US state of California.

