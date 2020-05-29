-
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move
US President Donald Trump has made his frustration with Twitter official.
He has signed an executive order aimed at stripping social media platforms of some legal protections, especially if they remove or amend content on their sites.
It comes after two of the president’s tweets were labelled “misleading”.
Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.
