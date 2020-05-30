Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures

Donald Trump is cutting US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it is being influenced by Beijing.

At a news conference, the president stepped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric, announcing plans to strip Hong Kong of its special status with the US, in response to new security law.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #China #HongKongSpecialStatus