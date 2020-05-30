-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 7 hours ago
-
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 7 hours ago
-
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 7 hours ago
-
-
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 7 hours ago
-
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 8 hours ago
-
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 8 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 9 hours ago
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures
Donald Trump is cutting US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it is being influenced by Beijing.
At a news conference, the president stepped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric, announcing plans to strip Hong Kong of its special status with the US, in response to new security law.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.
