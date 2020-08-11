Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing was interrupted by a shooting outside the White House.

A US Secret Service agent quickly ushered him out of the briefing room.

One person is reportedly injured and in an unknown condition.

The president resumed his coronavirus briefing within minutes, to talk about the controversy around children going back to school.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #Trump #COVID19