-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Trump extends US social distancing until April 30
US President Donald Trump has extended nationwide social distancing guidelines until April 30, after the country’s top infectious diseases official Dr Anthony Fauci said deaths in the United States from the coronavirus could reach 100,000 or more.
He had originally wanted to get businesses in the country up and running by mid-April. Cases in the US have reached nearly 150,000.
Trump also implied that pilfering was the reason masks were going missing from hospitals.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #UScoronavirus #Trump