Trump extends US social distancing until April 30

US President Donald Trump has extended nationwide social distancing guidelines until April 30, after the country’s top infectious diseases official Dr Anthony Fauci said deaths in the United States from the coronavirus could reach 100,000 or more.

He had originally wanted to get businesses in the country up and running by mid-April. Cases in the US have reached nearly 150,000.

Trump also implied that pilfering was the reason masks were going missing from hospitals.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

