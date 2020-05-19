Trump feuds with WHO and China +++ Brazil now has third highest number of cases | Coronavirus Update

US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization permanently unless it implements what he calls “substantive improvements” over the next 30 days.nIn a letter to the Director General of the WHO, Trump says the organization gives “terrible advice” for fighting the coronavirus and accuses it of beng too close to China. The US President has also said he’s currently taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Trump has repeatedly touted the drug as a treatment for Covid-19, despite warnings from medical experts about its potentially dangerous side effects.

France and Germany have announced a half-trillion euro plan to help Europe weather the worst crisis in decades. The proposal calls for a rescue fund to boost the sectors of the economy hit hardest by coronavirus lockdowns. It’s an about-face for German Chancellor Angela Merkel. For weeks, Germany had resisted the idea of collective EU debt to absorb the pandemic’s economic shock.

Brazil has overtaken Britain with the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. More than a quarter of a million Brazilians have been infected and nearly 17,000 have died. The government is calling in more than 150 doctors from Cuba to help cope with the surge.

The corona pandemic is likely to hit India’s economy hard. Goldman Sachs expects the Indian economy to shrink by as much as 45 percent in the current quarter. India has just extended the lockdown because of Corona; and although there has been some loosening, for many, it’s a challenge just to survive.

