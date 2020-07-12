-
Panama COVID-19 cases surge: Medics warn of overwhelmed hospitals - 19 hours ago
-
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties - 19 hours ago
-
Coronavirus curses a German meat-processing plant | Focus on Europe - 19 hours ago
-
In first, Trump dons masks on visit to Walter Reed army hospital - 19 hours ago
-
Trump finally wears face mask in public during hospital visit - 20 hours ago
-
Syria aid deal: UNSC manages to keep only one crossing open - 20 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Donald Trump finally wears mask in public – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
Poland votes in tight, high-stakes presidential run-off - 21 hours ago
-
LIVE: Anti-govt. protests sparked by coronavirus curfew to continue in Belgrade - 1 day ago
-
The Netherlands still struggling with dark chapter in Srebrenica. - 1 day ago
Trump finally wears face mask in public during hospital visit
President Donald Trump finally yielded to pressure and wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday as the US posted another daily record for coronavirus cases, while Disney World reopened in a state hit hard by the pandemic.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en