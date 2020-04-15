-
Trump funding cut would ‘blow hole’ in WHO budget
A US threat to suspend funding to the World Health Organization could imperil numerous of the global body’s health programs, including polio eradication, says FRANCE 24 senior business editor Stephen Carroll.
The US is the biggest voluntary contributor to the WHO, accounting for 15% of its funding, or $893 million over the last two years.
