Trump & Greta Thunberg clash on climate change in Davos | DW News

The World Economic Forum has officially begun in Davos. U.S. President Donald Trump has given the opening speech at the summit, which is taking place as the Senate in Washington prepares to open his impeachment trial. The president used his address to pitch the United States to the global business community, saying the country has seen an economic turnaround that is “nothing short of spectacular.” He also used the platform to criticize climate change activists like Greta Thunberg, who is also in Davos. She said combating climate change is not about politics.

