Trump heads for expected acquittal after witnesses blocked

A verdict in the US president’s impeachment trial is just days away after the Senate voted to block any witnesses or additional evidence.

It put Donald Trump a step closer to being acquitted.

The final vote will be held on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro has more from Washington, DC.

