Trump hints at closure of more Chinese consulates as China fumes
The United States and China have traded threats and criticism over the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.
Now the diplomatic war between the two global powers has a new focus.
Beijing has been given 72 hours to shut down its consulate in the US city of Houston.
This is the latest in a series of actions meant to punish China, for what the Trump administration calls spying and “undiplomatic behaviour”.
And Chinese officials are threatening to retaliate.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Alexandria, Virginia.
