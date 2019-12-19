-
Trump impeached: What now? | DW News
Donald Trump is now the third US president in history to be impeached. The US House of Representatives has voted on two charges, stemming from Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, Joe Biden. Both votes fell along party lines. Almost all Democrats voted for the charges. Republicans voted unanimously against them. This paves the way for a Senate trial, which will decide whether the President will be removed from office.
