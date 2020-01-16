-
Trump impeachment articles sent to Senate: What happens next?
The US House of Representatives has delivered the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, making him the third leader to face such proceedings in the history of the United States.
Trump is being impeached for abuse of power and obstructing Congress when he allegedly tried to get Ukraine to obtain information that would damage his political rival, Joe Biden.
New evidence has emerged that could further damage Trump’s case but Republican Senators need to agree to allow that to be heard in the proceedings.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.
