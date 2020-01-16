Trump impeachment charges formally handed over to Senate

The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday formally handed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for a trial.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 for abuse of power related to his efforts to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress for his refusal to participate in the impeachment inquiry. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump #TrumpImpeachment