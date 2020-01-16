Share
Trump impeachment: Chief Justice Roberts to preside over trial

24 mins ago

Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to be sworn in on Thursday to oversee US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
While the role is largely ceremonial and ill-defined, any sign of partisanship could test his office and the Supreme Court.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC

