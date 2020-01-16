Trump impeachment: Chief Justice Roberts to preside over trial

Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to be sworn in on Thursday to oversee US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

While the role is largely ceremonial and ill-defined, any sign of partisanship could test his office and the Supreme Court.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #TrumpImpeachment #AljazeeraEnglish