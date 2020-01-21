Share
0 0 0 0

Trump impeachment lawyers demand immediate acquittal in legal, political defence

about 1 hour ago

US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate later on today. Trial rules released on Monday indicate Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is committed to a speedy trial. This, as there is no guarantee witnesses or new evidence would be allowed in. Democrats have already accused the Republican leadership of orchestrating a cover-up. Camille Nedelec has the story.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment