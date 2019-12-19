Trump impeachment to dominate US Democratic Party debate

In the United States, candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president will debate in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The session is likely to be overshadowed by the ongoing impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Impeachment #Trump