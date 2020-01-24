Trump impeachment trial enters critical phase

The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump entered a critical phase on Friday as House Democrats make their best argument as to why former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify.

While Republicans appear unified so far in support of their president, Democrats hope that by detailing Trump’s obstruction of their Ukraine inquiry they can convince a small fraction of Republicans to ask for Bolton’s testimony.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#Trump

#Impeachment