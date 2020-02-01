Share
Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

22 mins ago

The decision to block witnesses was a blow for Democrats who believe National Security Advisor John Bolton has incriminating evidence against Donald Trump.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/01/trump-impeachment-trial-to-wind-down-after-senate-blocks-calling-witnesses

