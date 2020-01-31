-
Trump impeachment trial: Will witnesses be called?
US Republican senator Lamar Alexander who Democrats hoped would support calling new witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial says he will oppose the move for fresh evidence.
Democratic senators want to hear from Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton and others to bolster their case but they need four Republicans in favour of their move to swing the vote.
Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.
