Trump in Davos the day his impeachment trial starts in US Senate

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum even as his impeachment trial begins in Washington, DC, in a few hours.

The gathering in the US Senate will vote a timetable and the question of calling new witnesses.

But the president will not be there as he prepares for his keynote speech at the WEF to encourage business leaders to invest in the US.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, talks to Al Jazeera.

