Trump in Davos: US president criticises climate activists

While his impeachment trial is under way, US President Donald Trump is more than 6,000 kilometres away in Switzerland – attending the World Economic Forum.

The theme this year is sustainability, with scientists warning of catastrophic consequences if enough is not done to avert the climate emergency.

But Trump used his speech to criticise climate activists, calling them “prophets of doom”.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from Davos.

