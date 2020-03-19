Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against virus

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $100bn relief package to combat the coronavirus pandemic spreading in the United States.

It will ensure there is free testing for the virus and enough masks and ventilators and give some workers paid sick leave.

But Democrats have criticised the Trump administration for failing to act sooner, even after the president said he wanted $1 trillion for businesses and private citizens who are having financial difficulties.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

