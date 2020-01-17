Trump ‘knew exactly what was going on’ in Ukraine: Giuliani aide

An aide to Donald Trump’s lawyer says the president was entirely cognisant of alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, made the claims in a televised interview on Wednesday night with US broadcaster MSNBC, as Trump’s impeachment trial formally gets under way.

But Trump has denied knowing Parnas, even as photos of the two of them together emerge.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

