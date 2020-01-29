Trump Middle East plan’s effect on Israel election campaign

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan is already having an impact on the final weeks of Israel’s election campaign.

Benjamin Netanyahu is presenting it as a victory for his premiership.

His main rival, Benny Gantz, is promising to bring Trump’s proposal to a vote in the Israeli Parliament.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem.

