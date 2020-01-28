Trump Mideast Peace plan: ‘All is about the Arab League Ambassadors in the room’

Editor-in-Chief Gil Mihaely stresses that there are no Palestinians around the negotiating table as ‘they are boycotting the US’ and ‘rejected the plan’ despite the presence of three Arab League Ambassadors in Washington DC when President Trump revealed his peace plan. He adds the situation between Irael and Palestine is still very delicate as it depends on the ‘super power behind and who is stronger’, meaning the Russians and the United States.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en