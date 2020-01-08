Share
Trump, Pentagon insist US has no plans to withdraw troops from Iraq

2 hours ago

The United States has no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, the White House and Pentagon insisted Tuesday, as Iraq premier Adel Abdel Mahdi said he had received a US letter signalling a pullout.

