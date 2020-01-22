Trump planning to expand controversial travel ban

US President Donald Trump is planning to extend his controversial travel ban to more countries.

The most recent version of the ban includes restrictions on five Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as restrictions on some travellers from Venezuela and North Korea.

He made the announcement a short time ago, as he left the World Economic Forum in Davos and headed back to Washington DC, where his impeachment trial is under way.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump