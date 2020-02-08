Trump purge: Impeachment witnesses lose their jobs

US President Donald Trump has fired two key witnesses in his impeachment trial barely 48 hours after the Senate acquitted him.

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was recalled just hours after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House.

Both men were critical of President Trump’s handling of military aid to Ukraine.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

