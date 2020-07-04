-
Aids conference: Worlds largest gathering of stakeholders heads online - 3 hours ago
-
US outbreak rages: July 4 celebrations could lead to new surge in infections, experts say - 3 hours ago
-
Local lockdowns return: Several countries reintroduce restrictions as cases surge - 3 hours ago
-
Migrant ship docks: Fights and suicide attempts reported on board charity rescue boat - 3 hours ago
-
Croatia Elections: Centre-right Croatian democratic union leads with most parliament seats - 3 hours ago
-
‘A more intimate experience’: Louvre museum reopens after 16-week shutdown - 4 hours ago
-
Reaching the bottom of the barrel: Coronavirus pandemic batters European wine production - 4 hours ago
-
Trump vows to ‘defend’ America’s history in July 4th celebrations - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in second region - 4 hours ago
-
Stranded Ocean Viking migrants to arrive in Sicily port on Monday - 4 hours ago
Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes
President Donald Trump on Friday railed against “angry mobs” that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en