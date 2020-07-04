Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against “angry mobs” that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.

