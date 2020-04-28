Trump resists pressure to curtail his coronavirus briefings

US President Donald Trump took to the podium again to hold a coronavirus briefing after calling them off over the weekend.

He has come under fire in recent days for suggesting disinfectants could be injected as a remedy.

Even as authorities warned that that was not sound advice, reports of people ingesting disinfectant spiked around the US.

Al Jazeeraâ€™s Alan Fisher reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #Trump #AljazeeraEnglish