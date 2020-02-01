-
Trump reverses restrictions on landmines
President Donald Trump is rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the use of landmines, which have been banned by more than 100 countries.
Trump said the policy, which was implemented in 2014, had put American troops at a “severe disadvantage”.
Arms control proponents have been quick to criticise the move, which will allow the use of anti-personnel landmines in “exceptional circumstances”.
The United States is not a signatory to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty.
Andrew Smith, a spokesman for the Campaign Against Arms Trade, told Al Jazeera that Trump is reversing years of anti-landmine policy.
