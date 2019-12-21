-
Trump sanctions halt work on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline | DW News
A company laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany says it has stopped construction. The subcontractor, Allseas, says the move was in response to US sanctions. On Friday, President Donald Trump approved sanctions against companies involved in the pipeline’s construction. The US has criticized the project for handing too much power to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised retaliation.
