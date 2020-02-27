Trump says coronavirus risk to Americans ‘very low’, names Pence head of US response

President Donald Trump assured Americans on Wednesday the risk from coronavirus remained “very low,” and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis.

