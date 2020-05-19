-
Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown - about 1 hour ago
-
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump taking unproven drug to ward off Coronavirus – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
US officials see al-Qaeda link to Florida military base attack - 2 hours ago
-
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings - 3 hours ago
-
Is climate change increasing the risk of disease in Europe? - 10 hours ago
-
How is bacteria used to develop vaccines? - 12 hours ago
-
If you’re missing a hug with a loved one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a good solution - 12 hours ago
-
Barack Obama urged US high school seniors graduating this year to “do what you think is right” - 12 hours ago
-
Global COVID-19 response increasingly political - 13 hours ago
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings
US President Donald Trump says he is taking a drug called hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus, despite widespread medical advice that it is not useful in treating COVID-19 and can even be harmful.
Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and a leading government immunologist testified to Congress last week that he was removed for raising doubts about the medicine’s efficacy.
Trump continues to test negative for COVID-19.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC, the US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UScoronavirus #Trump #Hydroxychloroquine