Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

US President Donald Trump says he is taking a drug called hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus, despite widespread medical advice that it is not useful in treating COVID-19 and can even be harmful.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and a leading government immunologist testified to Congress last week that he was removed for raising doubts about the medicine’s efficacy.

Trump continues to test negative for COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC, the US.

