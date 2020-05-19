-
Trump says he is taking unproven drug to prevent Covid-19 infection
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.
