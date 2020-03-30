Trump says US coronavirus death rate likely to peak on Easter Sunday

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks and extended “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.

