Share
0 0 0 0

Trump says US ‘passed the peak’ as its Covid-19 single-day deaths hit new record of close to 2600

about 1 hour ago

U.S. coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by nearly 2600 on Wednesday to top 30,800. Trump said Wednesday the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment