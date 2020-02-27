-
Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump says his country is ready for any potential outbreak of coronavirus.
Trump also appointed Vice President Mike Pence to manage the country’s response.
The president said the US was rapidly developing a vaccine for the virus but top public health officials said it could still be a year away.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House on how the US is responding to the outbreak.
